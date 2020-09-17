University of Michigan regents back Schlissel

The day after faculty members split on vote of no confidence in University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel, the Board of Regents took a stand in support of him Thursday.

At the beginning of the board's regular meeting meeting, Chairwoman Denise Ilitch read a statement on behalf of the regents.

"Our board supports President Schlissel and the administration as they continue to lead our university through these tremendous challenges," said Ilitch. "We know that the president and the administration will continue to listen and adapt through these challenges, honor our common values and advance the mission of the university."

Ilitch began her statement by saying that "people are concerned and frightened" over the university's reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The board hears this, the administration hears this," she said. "We know the university needs to communicate better and do better. Over the previous few weeks, we've heard from stakeholders during these unprecedented times, students, faculty, administration, staff, GEO, RAs, parents and our community as a whole. We've heard your concerns, and we will continue to listen."

She ended by saying the board appreciates the efforts of everyone working to make the UM community safe.

"We are committed to following the science and utilizing the very best public health, medical, and scientific resources, and we will continue to adjust as the facts and science dictate," she said.

Her statement followed a statement by Schlissel, who HAS faced a flurry of controversial issues since students returned to campus amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including Wednesday's split vote of no confidence by the UM Faculty Senate.

Schlissel said he wanted to address concerns about COVID-19 raised by faculty.

"I need to do more to engage with our community during this pandemic and trust needs to be rebuilt," the UM president said.

