19 COVID-19 cases confirmed in UM residence hall, officials say

The University of Michigan said it confirmed 19 cases of COVID-19 in one of its residence halls as of Thursday.

It said most of the cases were found on the 6th and 8th floors of the South Quadrangle residence hall. Officials with the university and the Washtenaw County Health Department are monitoring the cases, which appear to be part of a cluster.

"After extensive investigation, the majority of the cases were found to be connected but three cases on the 6th floor are not associated and have no known source of exposure," school officials said. "All positive cases and close contacts have been moved to isolation or quarantine."

They also said the school is taking additional measures to prevent the spread of the disease in the building.

UM has confirmed at total of 65 cases of COVID-19 at the school since the month began, according to its COVID-19 Dashboard.

