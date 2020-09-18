Man charged in fatal Adrian Meijer stabbing to be arraigned Friday

The Adrian man accused of fatally stabbing an 85-year-old fellow shopper at an Adrian Meijer store on Wednesday is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon, Lenawee District Court confirmed.

Alarik Guajardo, 29, faces three felonies: open murder, carrying a concealed weapon, and carrying a weapon with unlawful intent, said Burke Castleberry, the Lenawee County Prosecutor.

At the arraignment, a magistrate will determine what bond should be given, if any. This will be Guajardo's first court appearance since being arrested Wednesday afternoon, minutes after the homicide.

Officers were called to the store at 217 U.S.-223 at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a stabbing in progress, Adrian Police Department said.

The victim was stabbed multiple times. He died at the scene. The Lenawee County Medical Examiner said Thursday it "could not comment" on the victim's name or cause and manner of death.

The fatal attack ended, police said, when an armed 29-year-old woman, a concealed pistol license holder, pulled out a gun and ordered the suspect to the ground until police could arrest him.

Castleberry, the prosecutor, denied on Thursday the most popular internet rumor on the case, that it started with a confrontation about a mask.

"This has nothing to do with a mask, to my knowledge, at this point," Castleberry said. "I don't think a mask played a part at all."

But he declined to characterize how the confrontation started.

"That's the part I can't say yet," he said.

In May 2013, Guajardo took a guilty plea that reduced a charge of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, involving force or coercion, down to aggravated assault, according to Lenawee County court records.

Guajardo was given two years of probation. During this time, he was made to do two weeks of hard labor, prohibited from using drugs or drinking, and required to help repay his parents the cost of the defense attorney they hired.