Michigan adds 695 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Lansing — Michigan disclosed 695 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths linked to the virus on Friday.

The new numbers push the overall totals to 115,387 confirmed cases and 6,638 deaths since the virus was first reported here on March 10, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

As of last week, the state considers 85,513 Michigan residents "recovered," meaning they are still alive 30 days after the onset of their symptoms.

Deaths and hospitalizations tied to the virus remain relatively low. The state has reported 47 new deaths so far this week. As of Friday, there were 312 hospitalized individuals confirmed to have COVID-19, according to the state's data.

This week is on pace to see fewer new cases of the virus than last week. Over the first six days of this week, the state has reported 3,863 new cases. Over the first six days of last week, the state reported 4,617 new cases.

Michigan now ranks 17th nationally for COVID-19 cases and ninth for deaths, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

