Michigan infant with COVID died from serious birth defect

The immediate cause of death for a 2-month-old the state's top medical doctor said died because of COVID-19 was a birth defect called gastroschisis, a condition in which a baby is born with intestines located outside its body, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner.

Necrotizing enterocolitis and COVID-19 also were listed as other conditions on his death certificate, according to a medical examiner report obtained by The Detroit News.

The child was announced as the state's youngest victim of COVID-19 Wednesday, but no details were given as to the infant's gender, hometown or any underlying conditions.

"I was so saddened to hear this week of a 2-month-old baby in Michigan who died because of COVID-19," Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun announced at the press conference.

The infant, a boy who was from the Upper Peninsula, died Sunday at Children's Wisconsin in Milwaukee, according to his death certificate.

While gastroschisis is listed as the immediate cause of death, an accompanying investigation report from the medical examiner's office noted that he "died from COVID-19." The infant tested positive for the virus on Sept. 8.

"He had GI symptoms of the disease, which exacerbated his tenuous congenital defects," the report said.

The state has declined further comment on the case, but officials noted the health department considers deaths to be COVID-19-associated if the individual died within 30 days of onset.

"MDHHS relies on the judgment of treating physicians in determining whether a death is associated with COVID-19," said Bob Wheaton, a spokesman for the department, on Friday.

The child's mother declined to comment when reached by The News on Friday.

