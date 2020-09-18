Supreme Court won't revive state's flavored vaping ban

The Michigan Supreme Court on Friday denied a request to reconsider a lower court’s ruling that halted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ban on flavored vaping products.

The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled 3-0 in May to uphold an injunction on the ban put in place by Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens.

The state had appealed the decision to the Michigan Supreme Court and was denied in short order Friday.

“The court is not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this court,” it said.

Stephens ruled in October that the state should halt its ban because the Department of Health and Human Services had waited too long to issue the emergency rules, undermining the determination that an emergency existed.

