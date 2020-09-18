Suspect in cash theft from Dundee motel arrested, police say

A man suspected in a string of cash thefts from motels, including one Sept. 6 in Dundee, has been arrested, police said Friday.

A 22-year-old Ann Arbor man was arrested early Friday by Ann Arbor police in connection with a series of cash thefts from motels in Ann Arbor, Canton Township, Dundee, Farmington Hills, Livonia, Plymouth Township, Southgate and Bowling Green, Ohio, according to Dundee police.

Officials said investigators believe cash was stolen from a Hampton Inn & Suites in Dundee before midnight on Sept. 6.

They said a man, posing as a DoorDash delivery person, entered the motel and walked to the elevators as if he was making a delivery. Moments later, he returned and told the clerk at the front desk an unconscious man was lying on the floor upstairs.

The report of an unconscious guest was false, but while the clerk left the desk to check on the guest's condition, the man went behind the counter and took $275 from the cash drawer and fled, police said. He was last seen driving away in a gray or silver colored 4-door sedan.

Officials said Dundee police have forwarded their report on the case to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office for review and additional charges against the man are possible.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez