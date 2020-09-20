Michigan State Police investigating suspicious package deliveries

Michigan State Police are investigating an increase in unsolicited and suspicious packages that were delivered in the counties of Tuscola, Huron and Sanilac.

These packages are from overseas, mostly China, and are showing up at residences that did not order them, police said this week.

The packages have contained harmless items, mostly consisting of home goods, cleaning supplies, small electronics and even personal accessories, MSP said on Twitter, noting that residents should be cautious and avoid opening any packages from overseas for orders they did not place.

If residents receive a suspicious package from another country, they should call 911, MSP said.

The police have also discovered incidents where hackers accessed online retail accounts, so they advise consumers to check their accounts for unauthorized use.