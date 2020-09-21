Aerial spraying resumed in Michigan to combat mosquito-borne virus

The Detroit News

Michigan health officials resumed aerial treatment to protect against Eastern Equine Encephalitis on Monday as the number of animal cases confirmed in the state rose to 32.

The areas targeted for the treatment include: Blocks 1-1 and 1-2 in Barry County; Block 4-3 in Montcalm County; Blocks 5-2 and 5-3 in Kent County; Block 6-1 in Newaygo, Oceana and Muskegon counties; and Block 13-1 in Allegan County, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said.

If time and weather permit, treatment will also cover Blocks 2-1 and 2-2 in Jackson County; Block 3-1 and 3-2 in Oakland County; Block 11-1 in Livingston County; and Block 12-1 in Calhoun County.

“Even though we have had cooler temperatures in the evenings, Michiganders need to continue taking precautions against mosquito bites as mosquitoes will remain active until there is a hard freeze for an extended period of time,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

“We are continuing to see animal cases of EEE rise, increasing the urgency for treatment to continue as we know the mosquitoes carrying this potentially deadly virus are still active in our state.”

The mosquito-borne virus affects both humans and animals.

A pony has been confirmed to have EEE in Oakland County, bringing the total to 30 cases of the illness in equine, the health department said Monday. A second deer in Ionia County has also been diagnosed.

A Barry County resident has also been confirmed with EEE.

Impacted counties are Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Livingston, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Oakland.

For more information about EEE, visit Michigan.gov/EEE.