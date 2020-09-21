Michigan adds 1,536 cases and 12 deaths linked to coronavirus

Michigan added 1,536 cases and 12 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including 768 cases from Sunday.

The new additions bring the state's total number of cases to 117,406 and the death toll to 6,665.

With probable cases included, Michigan has had 129,662 cases and 6,981 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state recorded 15 new outbreaks in K-12 schools as of Sept. 17. Data also show that seven new outbreaks have come from social gatherings and seven from colleges and universities in the state.

There were nine new outbreaks linked to long-term care facilities such as nursing facilities, assisted living, adult day cares, and group homes, that add to the 41 outbreaks previously reported.

Overall across the state, Michigan has 127 outbreaks, which are defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household. On Sept. 10, the state recorded 160 outbreaks from previous weeks.

The state considers 90,216 Michigan residents "recovered," meaning they are still alive 30 days after the onset of their symptoms.

From Monday to Saturday last week, the state recorded 4,346 cases. The weekly amount of new cases reported peaked April 5-11 at 9,768.

The state has reported 62 new deaths last week. As of Friday, there were 312 hospitalized individuals confirmed to have COVID-19, according to the state's data.

Michigan now ranks 17th nationally for COVID-19 cases and ninth for deaths, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

On the tracking site, Wayne County is ranked eighth in the country for deaths and is in the top 25 counties in the U.S. for cases reported.

Wayne County has 34,082 cases and 2,955 deaths as of Monday, according to the tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

Michigan tested 30,002 on Sunday, the last day the state made the data available. Only 2.87% of the test came back positive while 29,142 were negative.