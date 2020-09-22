Michigan ban on ticket scalping is up for repeal vote

David Eggert

Associated Press

Lansing – The Michigan House on Tuesday was expected to vote to lift the state’s rarely enforced ban on ticket scalping, bringing the long-proposed bill closer to the governor’s desk.

The legislation would end a prohibition on the resale of tickets for more than face value. Currently, the law only allows scalping if a venue permits the excess charge in writing. Violators face a misdemeanor.

The Senate approved a version of the measure in January and would need to OK changes made by the House. The bill also would prohibit the use of “bot” software to interfere with online ticket-purchasing limits.

Broker sites would be banned from using domain names that are substantially similar to the name of a venue or event. There would be an exception for ticket sites acting on behalf of the venue or performer.