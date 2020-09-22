Oakland, Livingston, Calhoun counties getting treatment for mosquito-borne virus

Aerial treatment to combat the potentially deadly mosquito-borne Eastern Equine Encephalitis is planned Tuesday night in three counties, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Areas included in Oakland County are blocks 3-1 and 3-2, surrounded by the northbound Chrysler Freeway, and block 3-3, which is closer to U.S. 23 in Oakland and Livingston counties. Also being treated is block 12-1 between Interstates 69 and 94 in Calhoun County.

“We have taken this action to protect Michiganders from this potentially dangerous mosquito-borne disease," Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, said in a statement.

As of Tuesday, a resident from Barry County has been diagnosed with EEE in addition to 30 equine animals and two deer.

Khaldum said MDHHS is urging residents to continue taking precautions against mosquito bites and encourages local officials “to consider postponing, rescheduling or cancelling outdoor activities occurring at or after dusk until the first hard frost of the year” in the affected counties.

The 13 counties that have been impacted thus far are: Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Livingston, Mecosta, Montcalm, Newaygo and Oakland.