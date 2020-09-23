Body of boy swept from northern Michigan pier found, officials said

The body of a boy who went missing Monday after a wave swept him and two other children off a Benzie County pier has been recovered, officials said.

The body of 12-year-old Lane Frame was found at about 10 a.m. Wednesday next to the same pier from where he was swept away into northern Michigan waters, Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel said in a statement.

Lane's body was found in 10 feet of water with the help of the Grand Traverse Mutual Dive Team a remote-operated vehicle, Schendel said. His body was turned over to the county medical examiner.

Lane disappeared just before 1 p.m. Monday when he, two other children and their grandmother were walking on the pier when a wave washed them off it.

The grandmother jumped in and rescued one child while another was able to climb out of the surf, officials said. They were unable to find the third child, Lane. The family is visiting Michigan from Tennessee.

