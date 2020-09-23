Michigan lawmakers unveil $62.8B budget with cuts

Michigan lawmakers have settled on a $62.75 billion budget for the coming year that includes cutting various departments as state officials seek to fill an expected $2.5 billion budget hole due to the coronavirus pandemic.

About $17.65 billion was set aside for the School Aid Fund and $45.1 billion for the general omnibus budget that funds all other state agencies and offices, according to a budget analysis released Wednesday by the Michigan House Fiscal Agency.

Last year's budget stood at nearly $60 billion before additional federal coronavirus relief dollars were added.

House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, said the budget could see final passage this week, but stopped short of saying it would be wrapped up by the end of Wednesday.

"I think it's a good budget for our state and, quite frankly, I’m very proud of the negotiations and where we ended up," Chatfield said.

The budget deal with the Democratic Whitmer administration was a "good demonstration" of what can happen when state leaders work together, Shirkey said.

"Anybody who goes through it with a fine-toothed comb will find very little surprises," he said.

The budget includes no reduction in K-12 public schools funding and no decreases in revenue sharing for local government, a key part of the agreement between the GOP-led Legislature and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The $17.65 school aid budget includes $95 million for per pupil allocations that will be based on 50% of last year's pupil population and 50% of the membership the schools would have calculated this year if the pandemic didn't exist. The budget also sets aside $66 million for districts with increasing enrollment.

The budget includes programs to improve and study distance and virtual learning and $5 million in teacher retention stipends for teachers serving their first year during the current school year.

Among the reductions in this year's budget is about $18.5 million from original projections for the Michigan Department of Corrections. The January closure of the Detroit Reentry Center announced Tuesday will save about $12.3 million, while another $7 million was cut for the elimination of community substance use disorder treatments and about $2.5 million was saved in purported administrative efficiencies.

The facility off Ryan Road employs more than 220 people and is used to house people over the age of 18 who have been sent back to jail for parole violations. The Michigan Department of Corrections said the population at the facility continues to decline, down from an average of 500 offenders to a current population of 70.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com