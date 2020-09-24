Early voting via absentee ballot starts Thursday in Michigan

Michigan voters who want to vote in the general election can do so starting Thursday.

The 2020 general election is Michigan's first presidential election in which residents can vote early with an absentee ballot after no-reason absentee voting was legalized in 2018.

Clerks across the state will start to send out requested absentee ballots Thursday, which can be filled out and returned by mail or by leaving the envelope in a designated dropbox.

Under a court order that is currently being challenged, individuals have up until Nov. 2 to mail in a completed absentee ballot so long as the ballot arrives at the clerk's office within 14 days after the election.

Despite that court-ordered cushion, state officials have urged residents to mail their completed ballots as soon as possible because of delays in the U.S. Postal Service. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has advised residents mail their ballots no later than Oct. 20.

Separately, individuals also can vote early in person by requesting an absentee ballot in person from their local clerk's office and filling it out in the office.

Under current law, none of the ballots can be counted until election day.

As of Tuesday, nearly 2.4 million people had requested absentee ballots in Michigan amid pushes from state officials to vote by mail in order to avoid coronavirus risks at polling places.

Individuals are still able to vote in person at their local precinct the day of the election.

Voters can request absentee ballots by filling out an application for one from their local clerk's office or by visiting michigan.gov/vote. Individuals can find their local clerk's office by entering their address at the same site.

