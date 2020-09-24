Michigan death toll from COVID-19 reaches 6,700, nearing 120,000 cases

Michigan added 982 cases and eight deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday.

Of the deaths, six were identified during a delayed records review, according to the state.

The additions bring the state's total number of cases to 119,597 and the death toll to 6,700.

In the last week, the state had 4,210 cases and 62 deaths.

The state recorded 15 new outbreaks in K-12 schools as of Sept. 17. Data also show that seven new outbreaks have come from social gatherings and seven from colleges and universities in the state.

There were nine new outbreaks linked to long-term care facilities such as nursing facilities, assisted living, adult daycares, and group homes, that add to the 41 outbreaks previously reported.

Overall across the state, Michigan has 127 outbreaks, which are defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household. On Sept. 10, the state recorded 160 outbreaks from previous weeks.

Of those infected, the statewide fatality rate has dropped from 9.5% in June to 5.7% as of Thursday.

In Detroit, there are a total of 14,352 cases and 1,523 fatalities.

As of Tuesday, 508 Michigan residents were hospitalized with the virus, and 57 were on ventilators and 138 in intensive care units.

Of the 52 outbreaks in the last two weeks, nine have been at colleges, five have been at retail outlets and six at agriculture/food processing sites. Additionally, social gatherings including birthday parties, graduations, funerals and weddings have contributed to seven outbreaks, according to the state.

In long-term care facilities, 8,480 residents and 4,673 staff members have confirmed cases. More than 6,385 are recovering. Since March, 2,140 residents and 22 staff members have died from the virus.

More than 90,200 people in the state have recovered from the virus.

