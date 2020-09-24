Racial disparity among virus victims has been 'wiped out,' WSU president says

The disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on African-Americans in Michigan has been eliminated.

Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson made that declaration Thursday during the Lansing Economic Club, which hosted him and the presidents of Michigan State University and University of Michigan.

Wilson, a member of the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities, said one of the strategies for diminishing the impact of COVID-19 on Black residents was scaling a mobile effort to take testing to vulnerable populations that might be without transportation. WSU's program was primarily in Metro Detroit, then expanded to a statewide mobile testing effort that included prisons, nursing home and Black neighborhoods with a high incidence of COVID-19.

"One thing that is not being talked about enough is this huge racial disparity that we saw at the beginning (of the pandemic) has now been completely eliminated," said Wilson.

The COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately impacted communities of color throughout Michigan in its early weeks. While African-Americans represent 13.6% of Michigan's population, at one time they represented 40% of the deaths from COVID-19.

The Michigan Economic Recovery Committee gets weekly reports from the Michigan School of Public Health and the data has been clear for more than three weeks, Wilson said.

"This racial disparity that was so prevalent at the beginning of the pandemic has been completely wiped out," Wilson said. "I'm sure the collective efforts of the committee and everything the universities are doing is having some sort of effect."

UM President Mark Schlissel agreed this is great news, especially during a time when a vibrant discussion is being held around the nation around structural racism.

"With the recognition of the problem and the provision of targeted health care at the same level the rest of the state has come to expect, we can actually mitigate the consequences of the inadequate health care that certain segments of the population receives," Schlissel said.

"Although it was striking and discouraging, this disparate effect of the pandemic on the Black community, its encouraging that once we recognized these things and called them out, some of these things we can fix and fix in short order."

