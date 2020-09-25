Gov. Whitmer lets movie theaters reopen Oct. 9; gathering limits eased

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued major executive orders Friday afternoon that will reopen movie theaters, stadiums and other businesses that have been closed since March as well as ease limits and public gatherings.

Movie theaters, performance venues, arcades, bingo halls, bowling centers, indoor climbing facilities, amusement parks and trampoline parks will be able to reopen Oct. 9, according to Whitmer's office.But businesses will have to keep records on those entering their facilities in case of an outbreak, so they can be contacted later.

“We’re excited to reopen, and we have every intention to open Oct. 9. We’re prepared,” said MJR Theaters marketing director Erik Gubert.

The 10-theater chain plans to open and show a mix of classic films and movies that have opened in recent weeks at other theaters around the country, including “Tenet,” “New Mutants” and more.

Masks will be required in theaters and in the lobby area, except when patrons are eating and drinking. Staff members will be fully trained on new cleaning and safety procedures, and all auditoriums will be cleaned between showings, Gubert said Friday.

Showtimes will be spaced out to allow for less congestion in the lobby areas, he said.

“We’ve been sitting on pins and needles for the last several months,” Gubert said. “We’re very excited (about the announcement). We’ve been preparing for reopening ever since we closed. We’ve been waiting for this moment, and we’re ready to go.”

Whitmer's new order also "relaxes restrictions" on social gatherings and organized events. Currently, gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors and 100 people outdoors in much of Michigan.

"Michigan took some of the most aggressive action against COVID-19 in the country, and, as a result, the health of our families and our economy are faring better than our neighbors in other states," Whitmer said in a statement. "As a result, we are now able to reopen movie theaters and performance venues with strict safety measures in place."

"I know these business owners have made incredible sacrifices during this crisis to protect our families and front-line workers, and my administration will continue working to help them get back on their feet."

Under the new order, all individuals entering entertainment venues must wear masks at all times and keep six feet apart in crowd-limited seating areas or waiting areas.

The edict requires venues to maintain records, including the names and contact information, of individuals entering the facility to help with contact tracing should the facility experience a COVID-19 case. People unwilling to provide their name and phone number would be denied entry.

Surfaces must be disinfected often, signs must be posted barring sick people from coming inside and all self-serve food or drink services must be closed.

Beginning Oct. 9, most non-residential indoor venues can host gatherings and organized events so long as they maintain fewer than 20 people per 1,000 square feet and require facial coverings, the new order says

Performance venues and stadiums, similarly, will be permitted to operate at 20% seating capacity, the order says. Such gatherings and events must be no larger than 500 people in the largest indoor venues in a bid to reduce the risk of a “superspreader” event, the order adds.

"Outdoor gathering and event restrictions will also be relaxed, so long as they maintain fewer than 30 people per 1,000 square feet, or 30% seating capacity, up to 1,000 people in the largest outdoor space," the new order says.

Justin Winslow, president and CEO of the Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association, welcomed the capacity changes that will affect meeting and banquet spaces across the state.

"Increasing capacity to 20 people per 1,000 square feet to the rest of the state — while increasing to 25 people per 1,000 square feet for Regions 6 and 8 — is a step in the right direction to give Michigan’s hospitality industry a better shot at remaining open and viable as the colder winter months approach," Winslow said.

The theater closures had been "flat-out painful" for Paul Glantz, one of the owners and face of the Emagine Theater chain.

Emagine's 11 theaters, nine of which are in Michigan, had cut 99% of their workforce — down to 20 employees from 1,400, some of whom are part time. The theater chain has been offering weekend drive-in movies at the Novi location.

Staff Writer Beth LeBlanc contributed

cmauger@detroitnews.com

agraham@detroitnews.com