Michigan adds 929 cases, 8 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 929 cases and eight deaths from COVID-19 on Friday.

The additions bring the state's total number of cases to 120,526 and the death toll to 6,708.

The state recorded 15 new outbreaks in K-12 schools as of Sept. 17. Data also show that seven new outbreaks have come from social gatherings and seven from colleges and universities in the state.

There were nine new outbreaks linked to long-term care facilities such as nursing facilities, assisted living, adult daycares, and group homes, that add to the 41 outbreaks previously reported.

Overall across the state, Michigan has 127 outbreaks, which are defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household. On Sept. 10, the state recorded 160 outbreaks from previous weeks.

Of those infected, the statewide fatality rate has dropped from 9.5% in June to 5.6% as of Friday.

In Detroit, there are a total of 14,352 cases and 1,523 fatalities.

As of Friday, 503 Michigan residents were hospitalized with the virus, and 52 were on ventilators and 132 in intensive care units.

In long-term care facilities, 8,534 residents and 4,736 staff members have confirmed cases. More than 6,400 are recovering. Since March, 2,145 residents and 22 staff members have died from the virus.

More than 90,200 people in the state have recovered from the virus.

State health officials issued guidance Thursday on how families can safely celebrate Halloween during the coronavirus pandemic. The state is encouraging alternative ways of celebrating this year, but also issued guidance should residents decide to trick-or-treat. Meanwhile, Detroit's Thanksgiving Parade will be only-televised this year.

