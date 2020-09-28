Michigan State surpasses Grand Valley in COVID cases

Michigan State University has surpassed Grand Valley State University as the state's college with the most COVID-19 cases, according to figures reported Monday by Michigan health department officials.

MSU had 1,295 total cases of COVID-19 listed in ongoing outbreaks, while GVSU had 811 cases.

Last week, GVSU had 694 positive cases, while MSU had 533.

Western Michigan University had the third-highest number of cumulative cases, 452.

The data come from COVID-19 outbreaks reported by local health departments each week to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. An outbreak is defined as two or more COVID-19 cases among people who are from different households but may have shared exposure.

While K-12 schools made the list of ongoing outbreaks, most had small numbers of cumulative cases. Alma Luce Road, an early childhood learning center in Alma, had the most cumulative number of cases for K-12 schools: 31 students and staff members.

Colleges continue to have the most number of cases in ongoing outbreaks.

Central Michigan University had 320 cases, the University of Michigan had 295 cases and Adrian College had 251 cases.

Michigan Technological University had a new outbreak with eight students, according to state data. The school has more than 7,000 students enrolled in Houghton, in the state's Upper Peninsula, It has suspended in-person classes for two weeks in an efforts to mitigate the virus' spread.

