Michigan officials: Blacks contracting, dying of virus at same rate as whites

African Americans in Michigan are contracting the coronavirus at the same rate as whites, according to state data released Monday, reducing the disproportionate impact of cases and deaths the minority suffered during the early stages of the pandemic.

State officials released data Monday showing that Michigan has seen "significant progress" in reducing COVID-19 on communities of color in the past two weeks.

The development comes after Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson said last week the gap has been eliminated.

State health officials highlighted that Black residents account for 8.2% of cases and 9.9% of deaths in the past two weeks. By contrast, they represented 29.4% of cases and 40.7% of deaths in the early days of the pandemic, which began in March. Black residents make up 15% of Michigan’s population.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer noted that the Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities, spearheaded by Lt. Governor Gilchrist, "has helped us dramatically reduce the number of African Americans who have been impacted by COVID-19."

"We are not out of the woods yet, and must continue to do our part to save lives and protect our brave front-line workers," Whitmer said. "The Rapid Response Grant Program will help us continue this hard work and create a blueprint that states across the country can follow to protect their most vulnerable.”

The reductions among African Americans also occurred after Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan ramped up testing in Michigan's largest city with an 80% Black population and aggressively promoted the wearing of masks among residents.

