Michigan adds 898 COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths

Michigan added 898 cases and 20 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The additions bring the state's total number of cases to 123,633 and the death toll to 6,751.

In the last week, the state had 5,723 cases and 90 deaths.

The state recorded 25 new outbreaks in K-12 schools as of Sept. 24, an uptick from 15 outbreaks recorded on Sept. 17.

Data also show 12 new outbreaks have come from social gatherings and another 12 from office settings.

There are 21 new outbreaks linked to long-term care facilities such as nursing facilities, assisted living centers, adult daycares, and group homes, for a total of 42 outbreaks previously reported.

Overall across the state, Michigan has 163 outbreaks, which are defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household.

Of those infected, the statewide fatality rate has dropped from 9.5% in June to 5.5% as of Tuesday.

In Detroit, there are a total of 14,430 cases and 1,527 fatalities.

Michigan State University has surpassed Grand Valley State University as the state's college with the most COVID-19 cases, according to figures reported Monday by Michigan health department officials.

MSU had 1,295 total cases of COVID-19 listed in ongoing outbreaks, while GVSU had 811 cases. Last week, GVSU had 694 positive cases, while MSU had 533.

Western Michigan University had the third-highest number of cumulative cases, 452.

As of Monday, 639 Michigan residents were hospitalized with the virus, 150 more patients than the week prior. Of the patients, 51 were on ventilators and 145 in intensive care units.

In long-term care facilities, 8,584 residents and 4,788 staff members have confirmed cases. More than 6,400 are recovering. Since March, 2,150 residents and 22 staff members have died from the virus.

More than 90,200 people in the state have recovered from the virus.

State health officials issued guidance Thursday on how families can safely celebrate Halloween during the coronavirus pandemic. The state is encouraging alternative ways of celebrating this year, but also issued guidance should residents decide to trick-or-treat. Meanwhile, Detroit's Thanksgiving Parade will be only-televised this year.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_