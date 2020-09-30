Beaumont Health receives $21.6M in federal disaster aid

The Detroit News

Beaumont Health is slated to receive more than $21.6 million in federal disaster aid for critical emergency medical care related to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Wednesday.

The Public Assistance Program funding will be administered by Michigan State Police/Emergency Management and Homeland Security, while the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency provides a 75% share of reimbursable expenses, the agency said.

The grant funding is part of recovery efforts through a March 27 federal disaster declaration. Since January, Beaumont, which has eight hospitals in Michigan, has provided emergency medical care for COVID-19 patients and bought medical supplies and equipment to handle the virus, FEMA said.

“This grant funding will support the state’s ongoing effort to address the COVID-19 pandemic by ensuring critical medical services are available across Michigan," said Kevin M. Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5.

Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, added: “As we continue to combat the impacts of COVID-19 on our communities, it’s important that we support our medical services that are on the frontline.”

Beaumont Health representatives could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

The aid comes as COVID-19 cases rise in Michigan.

The state added 1,054 cases and 11 deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The additions bring Michigan's total number of cases to 124,687 and the death toll to 6,762. In the last week, the state had 5,795 cases and 74 deaths.

As of Monday, 639 Michigan residents were hospitalized with the virus, 150 more patients than the week prior. Of the patients, 51 were on ventilators and 145 in intensive care units.

Michigan also has 163 outbreaks, which are defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household.