'Excessive speed and intoxicants' factors in Monroe crash that killed 2 teens

Two teens died Tuesday in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Monroe County, the sheriff's office said.

The double-fatal crash took place about 9 p.m. Tuesday on Laplaisance west of Knab. Police say a 17-year-old Monroe woman was westbound on LaPlaisance in a maroon Jeep Wrangler.

She lost control of the Jeep after crossing the railroad tracks, police said. She went into a ditch and hit a pole before the Jeep rolled over and stopped, upside down, on the roadway.

Jonathan Porkarski, 19, of Luna Pier was ejected from the Jeep and died after being transported to a Toledo hospital. He was a back seat passenger and not wearing a seat belt.

A 17-year-old girl named Heaven Theiss of Erie was pronounced dead at the scene. She was a front seat passenger.

Police arrested the driver at the scene, pending charges, and say that "excessive speed and intoxicants" factored into the fatal crash. In 2019, 49% of fatal car crashes in Michigan were single-vehicle crashes, according to Michigan State Police.

Michigan State Police say that 751 people have died in car crashes in Michigan as of Tuesday night. That's 64 more deaths than at that point last year.