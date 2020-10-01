Cool, rainy September exits and cold, rainy October begins

Detroit — October 2020 in southeast Michigan will start the same way September ended: on the cool side.

Thursday's high will reach only 60 degrees. There is the chance of scattered showers most of the day, but in mid-afternoon Metro Detroit should have "widespread coverage" of thunderstorms.

These storms could bring pea-size hail, wind gusts above 30 miles per hour and lightning, said National Weather Service meteorologist Ian Lee. But even at their worst the rains are likely to dump just a quarter-inch to a half-inch on the areas they hit.

The weekend to follow will be cool, even by October standards. Temps are not expected to reach 60 again until at least Monday. While Saturday will be dry, Sunday should bring more scattered showers.

Historically, the final four months of the year in Detroit all see double-digit drops in average temperatures compared to the previous month. The average high in October, 61.6 degrees, is more than 13 degrees lower than the average high for September, 74 degrees.

September 2020 fell short of that, with its average high reaching only 73.2 degrees. The month was rainier than normal, with 3.95 inches vs 3.27 historically.

Though there were eight days last month when temperatures were above 80, they never passed 85.

There were also three days with temperatures below 45 degrees, including Sept. 19, which tied a record set in 1982 with a low of 38 degrees.

But Lee, the meteorologist, said it could take days to know where September stands in the climate rankings.