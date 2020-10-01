Michigan records 891 cases, 19 deaths due to coronavirus

Michigan added 891 cases and 19 deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday, including 11 deaths that were recorded from a backlog.

The new additions bring the state's total number of cases to 125,578 and the death toll to 6,781.

With probable cases included, Michigan has 138,014 cases and 7,083 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state had a 3.35% positivity rate after testing 29,527 people on Tuesday, the last day those numbers were reported. Of those tested, 28,580 results came back negative.

Last week, Michigan experienced its highest weekly number of cases, 5,557, since May 2, when it recorded 6,004 infections.

Outbreaks around the state were updated on Monday to include those reported as of Sept. 24.

Michigan's K-12 schools have recorded 21 new outbreaks. Data also show that 12 new outbreaks have come from social gatherings and six from colleges and universities in the state.

There were 21 new outbreaks linked to long-term care facilities such as nursing facilities, assisted living centers, adult day cares, and group homes, that add to the 42 outbreaks previously reported.

Overall across the state, Michigan has 163 outbreaks, which are defined as two or more cases with a link by place and time indicating a shared exposure outside of a household. On Sept. 17, the state recorded 127 outbreaks from previous weeks.

As of Saturday, the state considers 95,051 Michigan residents recovered, meaning they are still alive 30 days after the onset of their symptoms.

As of Friday, 503 Michigan residents were hospitalized with the virus, and 52 were on ventilators and 132 in intensive care units.

Michigan now ranks 17th nationally for COVID-19 cases and ninth for deaths, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

On the tracking site, Wayne County is ranked eighth in the country for deaths and is in the top 25 counties in the U.S. for cases reported.

Wayne County has 35,456 cases and 2,984 deaths as of Thursday, according to the tracking by Johns Hopkins.

