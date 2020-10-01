SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ per month for 3 months
MICHIGAN

Find out which Michigan spots near Lake Superior called best in 2020

The Detroit News
View Comments

Lake Superior is an alluring draw for visitors to its famous shores.

As it turns out, travelers from the three states and a Canadian province that surround it have been raving about destinations and attractions they find there.

Lake Superior magazine compiled its Best of the Lake survey, which garnered responses from 1,500 people about the choicest sites near the water in Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ontario.

Michigan had multiple locations in the eight categories the publication listed on its website:

Best wacky attraction

Wind and rain hit Esrey Park near Copper Harbor, dramatically highlighted by sun rays piercing through the dark clouds, in "Breaking Storm on Lake Superior" by Wayne Sapulski of Livonia. "A poor day for photography of wind and rain in the Keweenaw came to a dramatic end," he said.

Best wayside pullover

Best camping site

  • McLain State Park, Hancock
  • Ft. Wilkins Historic State Park, Copper Harbor

Best shopping stop

Best place for a day trip

Wendy Mets of Macomb captured a beautiful sunset over a meadow on top of Brockway Mountain Drive in Keweenaw County.

Best indulgent overnight stay

Best place for a local fish dish

When heading North on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge this sign welcomes you to the City of Hancock and the Keweenaw.

Best rides for motorcycles

  • U.S. 41, Keweenaw Peninsula from Delaware to Copper Harbor
  • M-26, Keweenaw Peninsula, Mass City to Copper Harbor

The magazine also featured a "reader's choice" section with other favorite locales and activities in the Michigan side of the lake. Among them were Pictured Rocks Trading Co., Munising; pasties at Suomi Restaurant, Houghton and Mohawk Superette; Boot Lake Bar & Grill, Manistique.

Others cited the "ruggedness, beaches, fishing, agates, glorious sunsets" found on the Upper Peninsula's west coast and "the Ben Franklin five-and-dime in Ironwood."

View Comments