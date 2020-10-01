Find out which Michigan spots near Lake Superior called best in 2020
Lake Superior is an alluring draw for visitors to its famous shores.
As it turns out, travelers from the three states and a Canadian province that surround it have been raving about destinations and attractions they find there.
Lake Superior magazine compiled its Best of the Lake survey, which garnered responses from 1,500 people about the choicest sites near the water in Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ontario.
Michigan had multiple locations in the eight categories the publication listed on its website:
Best wacky attraction
- Da Yoopers Tourist Trap, Ishpeming
- Lakenenland Sculpture Park, Marquette
Best wayside pullover
- Brockway Mountain, Copper Harbor/Eagle Harbor
- Esrey Park, Mohawk
Best camping site
- McLain State Park, Hancock
- Ft. Wilkins Historic State Park, Copper Harbor
Best shopping stop
- Copper World, Calumet
- The Laughing Loon, Copper Harbor
Best place for a day trip
- Copper Harbor
- Keweenaw Peninsula
- Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Munising
Best indulgent overnight stay
- Landmark Inn, Marquette
- Fitzgerald's Hotel & Restaurant, Eagle River
- The Vault, Houghton
Best place for a local fish dish
- Fitzgerald's Hotel & Restaurant, Eagle River
- Peterson's Fish Market / Four Suns Fish & Chips, Hancock,
- Harbor Haus, Copper Harbor
Best rides for motorcycles
- U.S. 41, Keweenaw Peninsula from Delaware to Copper Harbor
- M-26, Keweenaw Peninsula, Mass City to Copper Harbor
The magazine also featured a "reader's choice" section with other favorite locales and activities in the Michigan side of the lake. Among them were Pictured Rocks Trading Co., Munising; pasties at Suomi Restaurant, Houghton and Mohawk Superette; Boot Lake Bar & Grill, Manistique.
Others cited the "ruggedness, beaches, fishing, agates, glorious sunsets" found on the Upper Peninsula's west coast and "the Ben Franklin five-and-dime in Ironwood."