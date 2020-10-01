Find out which Michigan spots near Lake Superior called best in 2020

The Detroit News

Lake Superior is an alluring draw for visitors to its famous shores.

As it turns out, travelers from the three states and a Canadian province that surround it have been raving about destinations and attractions they find there.

Lake Superior magazine compiled its Best of the Lake survey, which garnered responses from 1,500 people about the choicest sites near the water in Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ontario.

Michigan had multiple locations in the eight categories the publication listed on its website:

Best wacky attraction

Best wayside pullover

Brockway Mountain, Copper Harbor/Eagle Harbor

Esrey Park, Mohawk

Best camping site

McLain State Park, Hancock

Ft. Wilkins Historic State Park, Copper Harbor

Best shopping stop

Best place for a day trip

Best indulgent overnight stay

Best place for a local fish dish

Fitzgerald's Hotel & Restaurant, Eagle River

Peterson's Fish Market / Four Suns Fish & Chips, Hancock,

Harbor Haus, Copper Harbor

Best rides for motorcycles

U.S. 41, Keweenaw Peninsula from Delaware to Copper Harbor

M-26, Keweenaw Peninsula, Mass City to Copper Harbor

The magazine also featured a "reader's choice" section with other favorite locales and activities in the Michigan side of the lake. Among them were Pictured Rocks Trading Co., Munising; pasties at Suomi Restaurant, Houghton and Mohawk Superette; Boot Lake Bar & Grill, Manistique.

Others cited the "ruggedness, beaches, fishing, agates, glorious sunsets" found on the Upper Peninsula's west coast and "the Ben Franklin five-and-dime in Ironwood."