UM student sues fraternity, alleges she was raped at party

A University of Michigan student is alleging that she was drugged and raped while attending a party at a fraternity house last year when she was an 18-year-old freshman, according to a lawsuit filed this week.

The suit, filed Monday in Washtenaw County Circuit Court by a Jane Doe, alleges that she and several of her friends went to a party at the the fraternity house of Psi Upsilon on UM's campus in August 2019.

Members of the fraternity house, who were not checking identification, served alcohol to underage attendees at the party, including the plaintiff, who became intoxicated, according to the lawsuit.

While at the party, she met a member of the fraternity and he coaxed her to go upstairs into a room with him, where no one else was present. The man, who was a UM senior from Beverly Hills, California, allegedly closed the door to the room. She wanted to leave but the man told her that she could not, according to the suit.

The man then gave her a cup of water that tasted strange, she became helpless and knew she had been drugged, according to the complaint. The man then allegedly raped her, according to the suit that is seeking monetary damages from the fraternity's local chapter and national office, along with the fraternity member, who is now a UM alum, according to UM records.

The suit names the fraternity's local and national chapters and the former member as defendants.

Thomas J. Fox, executive director of the fraternity's international office, did not immediately respond Thursday to voicemail messages seeking comment.

“This is cut and dry case of assault, battery and rape,” said Ven Johnson, president of Ven Johnson Law, which filed the case. “(He) knowingly coerced my client to a private room, where he had a spiked drink waiting for her and then attacked her.

"Intentionally taking advantage of, and raping women who are so intoxicated they are incapable of giving consent is a disgusting and reprehensible practice. These defendants must be held accountable for their despicable behavior.”