Michigan adds 780 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Michigan reported 780 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and added seven deaths.

The additions bring the state's total number of cases to 126,358 and the death toll to 6,788, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

With probable cases included, Michigan has had 139,996 cases and 7,110 deaths.

The statewide fatality rate is 5.4% and 95,051 have recovered, data show.

Last week, Michigan experienced its highest weekly number of cases, 5,557, since May 2, when it recorded 6,004 infections.

Outbreaks around the state were updated on Monday to include those reported as of Sept. 24.

Michigan's K-12 schools have recorded 21 new outbreaks. Data also show that 12 new outbreaks have come from social gatherings and six from colleges and universities in the state.

There were 21 new outbreaks linked to long-term care facilities such as nursing facilities, assisted living centers, adult day cares, and group homes, that add to the 42 outbreaks previously reported.

