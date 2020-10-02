Michiganians wish Trumps 'speedy recovery,' urge mask wearing

Michiganians and Metro Detroiters said Friday they wish President Donald Trump and the first lady a speedy recovery after they tested positive for COVID-19.

They also said they hope it underscores the need for wearing face masks and social distancing to combat the spread of the virus.

Many Michigan elected officials said Friday they hope the president and his wife, Melania, both recover soon and that people learn from the couple's diagnosis.

"I want to start by wishing the president and first lady a speedy recovery," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. "COVID-19 is the most dangerous public health crisis America has faced in 100 years. It is still present in our communities. It is still spreading. And people are still dying from it every single day.

"This virus doesn't care if you're rich or poor, a Republican or a Democrat, young or old. No one is immune. Not even the president.

"Here's the good news. We can beat this enemy – but it's going to take every single one of us working together to do it. Right now the most effective weapon we have is pretty simple: it's wearing a mask that covers your nose and mouth. It's washing your hands with soap and water. And maintaining six feet of physical distance from one another.

"My sincere hope is that today's news will serve as a wakeup call to every single American. Right now all 50 states and the federal government have some kind of declared state of emergency. We are all in this together. Let's all do our part. Let's all mask up. And let's get through this together, as one nation."

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson echoed her sentiments.

"Sending my condolences to the President and First Lady and wishing them both a swift and full recovery," Benson said in a statement. "This is a reminder that this pandemic is real, ongoing and indiscriminate. We must all stay vigilant and protect each other by wearing a mask and social distancing."

Brandon Helderop, 32, an entreprenuer and self-described former Republican from Northville, said he was surprised to learn the president and his wife had COVID-19.

"I wish them all the best," he said. "Obviously, anyone who comes down with COVID right now, we want them to make a full recovery. At the same time, hopefully this drives people to take some of the recommendations from experts more seriously."

Trump's supporters also wished the president and his wife well.

"Sending my Prayers to President Trump and the First Lady," Michigan GOP Chairwoman Laura Cox tweeted on Friday. "Wishing you both a speedy recovery!"

Cox later issued a statement to the media reiterating her thoughts.

"I know I speak for Republicans across Michigan when I say that we are sending our prayers to President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and the entire Trump family as they face this terrible virus together. President Trump is a fighter, and we wish him and the First Lady a speedy recovery."

