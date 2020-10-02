UM invests $270K in projects aimed at combatting racism

The University of Michigan is investing $270,000 in six action-based research projects working to address and combat racism, officials announced Friday.

The research projects include how residents can play a role in eliminating racist policies after Genesee County declared racism a public health crisis earlier this summer; racism experiences of Asian Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the impact of redrawn legislative districts on minority voting power.

UM's investment comes during a national reckoning of racial relations in the wake of the global protests following the death of George Floyd in police custody — an issue that UM faculty said the university failed to lead for change during the height of the outcry last summer.

“These research projects are an important part of the university’s work to examine systemic racism," said Susan Collins, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. "Individually and collectively, they will deepen our understanding of the multifaceted effects of racism and contribute to finding ways to address it."

But at least one faculty member has mixed feelings about the investment, and whether it goes far enough.

"Any amount spent to combat racism is money well spent, and I'm glad the University stepped up after (a professor) publicly called out President (Mark) Schlissel and Provost Collins over their stunning lack of action over the summer," said Silke-Maria Weineck, a UM professor of German studies and comparative literature.

"But let's be honest, $260,000 is not a lot of money, particularly spread over six projects," she continued. "It's one quarter of the Athletic Director's yearly salary. I'd like to see the University invest in deep, structural change, beginning with its own operations in Ann Arbor, Dearborn, and Flint rather than tinker around the edges."

Days before a faculty vote of no confidence in Schlissel, the president held a virtual town hall meeting with Collins and addressed tense issues on campus in a discussion with UM Professor Scott Page, a faculty member in the College of Literature, Science, and the Arts and the Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

Schlissel acknowledged mistakes in planning the school's reopening amid COVID-19 and said he could feel an erosion of trust in him. But race was another issue discussed in the context of the university's police department along with the response to the global demands to address racial inequality. The president said COVID-19 eclipsed the university's response to the global outcry for a racial redress.

Page said then that the university has long been a leader in leveraging its experts to address social injustices through research, teaching and service. But the faculty felt disappointed by UM's failure to step up and lead especially since COVID-19, structural rascim and inequality are linked.

"We dropped the ball on it," said Page. "We have historically been a leader on these issues. ... We are an incredibly powerful asset to move society forward and for us not to lead on that was a huge missed opportunity."

Schlissel said the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way of a more aggressive response to racial inequality.

“It’s no excuse, but in the moment, it got crowded out of the way, not to be forgotten but to be picked up at the same time we’re worrying about people’s health and safety and how to stay ahead of an infectious illness.”

Nevertheless, UM leaders say the work announced Friday is critically important to society.

“Racism is deeply rooted in the history of this country and the world in which it sits. Its effects can range from an inadequate education to name calling to the loss of life, as recent deaths underscore,” said Earl Lewis, Thomas C. Holt Distinguished University Professor of History, Afroamerican and African Studies, and Public Policy, and the founding director of the Center for Social Solutions.

“In the 1940s, Nobelist Gunnar Myrdal labeled racism and racial prejudice ‘an American dilemma.’ The researchers we have funded highlight the progress that has been made over the last eight decades. Still, that progress does not reveal a straight line.”

H. Luke Shaefer, the Hermann and Amalie Kohn Professor of Social Justice and Social Policy, associate dean for research and policy engagement at the Ford School, and founding director of Poverty Solutions, agreed.

"We need to confront that legacy of racism in order to create a more equitable and just society," said Schaefer. "These research projects will help us better understand how to do that important work.”

Funding for the research projects was awarded by the UM Center for Social Solutions and Poverty Solutions. They are:

► “Virulent Hate: Anti-Asian Racism and Resistance During the COVID-19 Pandemic,” with principal investigator Melissa Borja, assistant professor of Asian/Pacific Islander American studies.

► “Democracy’s Denominator: How Citizenship-Based Redistricting Impacts Racial Minority Voters,” with principal investigator Jowei Chen, associate professor of political science.

► “The Study of Black Families’ Response to COVID-19 in the Support of Mathematics Learning,” with principal investigator Maisie L. Gholson, assistant professor of educational studies.

► “Using Police Body Camera Footage to Experimentally Assess the Effects of Routine Police Encounters for Community Trust and Community Health,” with principal investigator Nicholas Camp, assistant professor of organizational studies.

► “Detroit River Story Lab,” with principal Investigator David Porter, professor of English and comparative literature.

► “Beyond Rhetoric: Confronting and Combating Racism in Genesee County, Michigan,” with principal investigator Lisa M. Lapeyrouse, assistant professor of health education, U-M Flint.

