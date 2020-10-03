Michigan adds 1,158 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

The state has an additional 1,158 cases of the coronavirus and 13 more deaths to the overall total numbers attributed to the pandemic.

Saturday's additions bring the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 127,516 and the total deaths to 6,801, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Friday saw an increase of 780 cases, officials said.

The 13,755 probable cases reported Saturday would bring the overall total number of cases to 141,271, according to the state.

Last week, Michigan experienced its highest weekly number of cases, 5,557, since May 2, when it recorded 6,004 infections.

The Michigan Supreme Court decided Friday that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer violated her constitutional authority by continuing to issue orders to combat COVID-19 without the approval of state lawmakers.

The state's high court ruled 4-3 that a state law allowing the governor to declare emergencies and keep them in place without legislative input — the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act — is unconstitutional.

On Saturday, Republican Michigan Senate leader Mike Shirkey said state government should shift its approach away from mandating residents take certain actions, like wearing masks, and toward encouraging and informing them.

"I still think we have a responsibility to consider the health of those around us," the Republican from Clarklake said, adding, however, "There will be no caucus support in the Senate, at least, for state mandates for things like masks."

Whether those changes will affect the state's coronavirus numbers remains to be seen.

