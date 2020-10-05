Michigan reports 1,407 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

Michigan added 1,407 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over Sunday and Monday and 15 more deaths.

The latest reported cases bring the state's overall total to 128,923 cases of the virus and a statewide death toll of 6,816, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

With probable cases included, Michigan has 142,726 cases and 7,139 deaths.

Last week, Michigan experienced its highest weekly number of cases, 5,557, since May 2, when it recorded 6,004 infections.

On Friday, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled Gov. Gretchen Whitmer violated her constitutional authority by continuing to issue orders to combat the virus after April 30 without the approval of state lawmakers. The state's high court also ruled 4-3 that a state law allowing the governor to declare emergencies and keep them in place without legislative input — the 1945 Emergency Powers of the Governor Act — is unconstitutional.

On Saturday, Republican Michigan Senate leader Mike Shirkey said state government should shift its approach away from mandating residents take certain actions, like wearing masks.

