Michigan health department issues mask mandate after high court nixes Whitmer's orders

Lansing — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an order Monday to keep in place mask requirements, gathering limitations and restaurant and bar limitations that were detailed in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's former executive orders.

The order is effective immediately and will remain in place until Oct. 30.

The order comes three days after Whitmer's directives were struck down by the Michigan Supreme Court and the Democratic governor vowed to continue at least some of the mandates through state agencies with similar authority.

"The numbers are creeping up," Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon said Monday. "We are tired of the virus, but the virus is not tired of us."

Michigan's public health code allows the health department director to issue emergency orders that "prohibit the gathering of people for any purpose" or "establish procedures to be followed during the epidemic to insure continuation of essential public health services and enforcement of health laws."

The health code, Gordon said, gives the department the ability to issue mask mandates and other rules, but he said his power to issue directives is "narrower" and "with clearer contours" than the governor's.

"The Supreme Court decision was unwelcome and it has forced a rapid review of multiple orders, but the department is acting today on what it sees as most urgent," Gordon said.

"We need shared action through orders as much today as we did in March and April.”

The state health department expects to issue further orders regarding schools, nursing homes and congregate care in the coming days, he said.

The order applies to the entire state, with exceptions for facilities and operations in Region 6, which includes Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Presque Isle and Emmet counties.

The order requires masks at the indoor and outdoor gatherings of businesses, schools and government offices and requires the same of all people who enter the buildings unless the person says they are exempt because they are younger than 5, are eating at a table, are exercising outdoors with six feet of distance or cannot medically tolerate a mask. The masks also are not required for those swimming, voting at a polling place or engaging in a religious services.

The order limits indoor gatherings to up to 10 people in a residential venue or up to 500 masked people at a non-residential venue so long as the 500-person cap doesn't exceed 20% of the venue's seating capacity. In facilities without seating, attendance is limited to 20 persons per 1,000 square feet.

Outdoor gatherings are limited to 100 people at a residence or 1,000 masked people at a non-residential venue so long as the 1,000-person cap doesn't exceed 30% seating capacity. For facilities without seating, attendance is limited to 30 people per 1,000 square feet.

Gordon's order requires restaurants to close indoor common areas where people could "dance or otherwise mingle" and prohibit indoor gatherings where alcohol is sold unless people are seated and separated by six feet.

The order does not contain capacity limits, but Gordon said the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity may issue those in the coming days alongside workplace safety rules.

Organized sports are allowed as long as athletes who are unable to maintain six feet of distance wear face coverings and the audience is limited to two guests per athlete. Indoor concessions may not be sold.

Professional sports leagues and teams may play in compliance with a COVID-19 safety plan that correlates to guidelines from the department and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Athletes must stay six feet apart when possible.

Violations of the order could result in someone getting a misdemeanor charge that carries up to six months in jail or a $200 fine, or a civil fine of up to $1,000.

"These orders have the force of law," Gordon said. "They can be enforced civilly and criminally. They can be enforced by state law enforcement or local law enforcement or sheriffs.”

Health departments in Ingham, Washtenaw and Oakland counties have developed separate county-wide orders that require masks, while Macomb County has said it will not mandate masks.

The new state health department order appears to replace a July 29 order from Gordon that incorporated three of Whitmer's executive orders governing mask use, gathering and event sizes and workplace protections.

Whitmer's executive orders issued after April 30 were ruled unconstitutional Friday by the Michigan Supreme Court, which ruled 4-3 that a 1945 law giving her emergency powers was an unconstitutional delegation of legislative powers.

The Supreme Court was unanimous in saying a separate 1976 law limited Whitmer to a 28-day emergency without the approval of the Michigan Legislature. Lawmakers declined to extend Whitmer's emergency April 30.

When the Supreme Court issued its decision, Whitmer said her agencies retained similar emergency authority not at issue in the ruling that would allow the agencies to issue new rules.

She's also committed to working with the GOP-led Legislature to develop more long-term virus prevention rules.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, have said they stand ready to work with the governor. But Shirkey said there is not support in his caucus for a mask mandate.

