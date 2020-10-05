UM, MSU, GVSU have had the most COVID cases among MIchigan colleges

The University of Michigan joins Michigan State University and Grand Valley State University as the top three schools with the highest number of cumulative COVID-19 cases, according to figures reported Monday by Michigan health department officials.

MSU has the highest number of cumulative COVID-19 cases with 1,420 cases among students listed under the reported schools with ongoing outbreaks. Last week, state reports showed MSU had 1,295 cases.

GVSU has 879 cumulative cases among students, the second-highest school with an ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks.

UM's Ann Arbor campus has 535 cumulative cases among students and staff, the school with third highest number of cases with an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. UM's numbers are up from last week, when state officials reported a cumulative 295 cases.

The data come from COVID-19 outbreaks reported by local health departments each week to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. An outbreak is defined as two or more COVID-19 cases among people who are from different households but may have shared exposure.

While K-12 schools made the list of ongoing outbreaks, most have small numbers of cumulative cases.

For instance, Alma Luce Road, an early childhood learning center in Alma, had the most cumulative number of cases for K-12 schools: 31 students and staff members.

Colleges continue to have the most number of cases in ongoing outbreaks.

Central Michigan University had 323 cumulative COVID-19 cases among students and Adrian College and had 251 cumulative cases among students and staff.

New outbreaks were reported at Grand Rapids Community College (2 cases); Michigan Technological University (2); Cornerstone University (2) Mott Community College (3) and Finlandia University (10).

Saginaw Valley University had 20 new cases, the largest number of cases under new school outbreaks.

More schools are here.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com