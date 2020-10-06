University of Detroit Mercy expands with a campus in Novi

University of Detroit Mercy is opening a campus in Novi that will include graduate and health education programs and new educational offerings in health care and related fields including dental, officials announced Tuesday.

The new campus — a 40,000-square-foot building to be located at the intersection of 12 Mile and Meadowbrook is one of several developments at the college that was founded in Detroit by Society of Jesus (the Jesuits) in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It comes eight months after Detroit Mercy announced in February an expansive renovation project of its main campus on McNichols after it completed it largest fundraising campaign in the University’s history and exceeded its $100-million goal by $15 million.

UDM President Antoine M. Garibaldi believes the new campus offers another example of the institution’s future beyond the pandemic.

“Detroit Mercy's acquisition of this new campus will allow the university to expand academic programs in the health professions and other fields in which we are strong and that are in demand," he said.

"In addition to this campus’ proximity to several medical centers, Detroit Mercy will now be able to expand its 14 decades-long and Detroit-based Jesuit and Mercy education to a larger population in the metropolitan area while simultaneously building on our three campuses in the city of Detroit.”

