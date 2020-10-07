Michigan adds 9 deaths, over 1,000 new coronavirus cases

Michigan confirmed 1,016 new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday and nine more deaths linked to the disease COVID-19.

The state's known caseload now stands at 130,842 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March. Deaths tied to COVID number 6,847, according to tracking by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

When probable cases are included, Michigan's total rises to 143,878 cases and 7,161 deaths, according to state data.

The state health department this week issued an order to keep in place mask requirements, limitations on social gatherings and restrictions on restaurant and bar operations following a court ruling that struck down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's previous public health orders to combat COVID-19.

Michigan Health and Human Services Department Director Robert Gordon handed down on Tuesday two more emergency orders, including one that requires K-12 schools to notify the public of probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 within 24 hours.

