FBI affidavit: Conspirators wanted to kidnap gov to remote Wisconsin location

The Detroit News

The alleged plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer involved reaching out to members of a Michigan militia, according to a federal affidavit filed Thursday.

Story::Feds say they thwarted militia plot to kidnap Whitmer

The court filing alleges the conspirators twice conducted surveillance at Whitmer's vacation home and discussed kidnapping her to a remote location in Wisconsin to stand "trial" for treason prior to the Nov. 3 election.

Read the filing: