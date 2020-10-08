FBI affidavit: Conspirators wanted to kidnap gov to remote Wisconsin location
The Detroit News
The alleged plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer involved reaching out to members of a Michigan militia, according to a federal affidavit filed Thursday.
The court filing alleges the conspirators twice conducted surveillance at Whitmer's vacation home and discussed kidnapping her to a remote location in Wisconsin to stand "trial" for treason prior to the Nov. 3 election.
