Feds search Livingston County property late Wednesday

FBI agents were on the scene of an extensive search Wednesday night in Livingston County, the agency confirmed.

Authorities had gathered at a property near Lansing Avenue in Hartland, where agents "will be searching for a little while yet," Mara Schneider, a representative for the FBI Detroit Field Office, told The Detroit News late Wednesday.

The representative said other details would be released early Thursday.

WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reported that Michigan State Police also were on the scene near M-59 as authorities executed a search warrant.

A representative for MSP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.