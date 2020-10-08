Feds search Livingston County property late Wednesday
The Detroit News
FBI agents were on the scene of an extensive search Wednesday night in Livingston County, the agency confirmed.
Authorities had gathered at a property near Lansing Avenue in Hartland, where agents "will be searching for a little while yet," Mara Schneider, a representative for the FBI Detroit Field Office, told The Detroit News late Wednesday.
The representative said other details would be released early Thursday.
WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) reported that Michigan State Police also were on the scene near M-59 as authorities executed a search warrant.
A representative for MSP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.