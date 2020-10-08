AG: GOP operatives accused of making Detroit robocalls turn themselves in

Two GOP operatives accused of making intimidating calls to Detroit voters turned themselves in at the Detroit Detention Center on Thursday morning, according to a statement from Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl will be arraigned Thursday morning on charges including a count of intimidating voters, conspiracy to commit an election law felony, using a computer to commit an election law crime and using a computer to commit conspiracy.

The first two counts are five-year felonies, while the computer-related charges are punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Nessel announced the charges last week.

Wohl, 22, of California, told The Detroit News in August that he and Burkman were innocent of orchestrating the robocalls that told an estimated 12,000 Detroit voters mail-in voting would place their personal information into a public database that would be used by police.

The recording claimed the effort was part of Project 1599, an initiative spearheaded by Wohl and Burkman to vet presidential candidates.

Wohl is a conservative social media personality and Burkman, 54, of Arlington, is a conservative operative. Both have made false accusations against Democratic candidates, including an incident last year when they allegedly pushed a Michigan college student to make false sexual assault claims against then-Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg.

Nessel's office has said the estimated 12,000 voters reached in Michigan were part of a multi-state effort that included an estimated 85,000 calls.

Burkman and Wohl will be arraigned remotely and their arraignments will be livestreamed online.

Wohl told The News he and Burkman were "not fans of mail-in voting," but "we've never done robocalls."

"People pull pranks all the time," he said. "We figure it's probably some internet prankster if we had to speculate, but, of course, it's too soon to know for sure."

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Staff writer Craig Mauger contributed.