Meijer recalls cantaloupe products over risk of salmonella

Meijer is recalling cantaloupes and some cut fruit containers after samples by the Michigan Agriculture Department found the risk of salmonella bacteria.

Meijer, in conjunction with Eagle Produce in Aguila, Arizona, said it was pulling from shelves whole cantaloupes and select cut cantaloupe fruit trays and bowls sold at Meijer rand gas stations.

In addition to Michigan, states in the recall are Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

The recall is part of a sampling investigation by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, which found potential Salmonella in products ranging from 6–40 ounces and sold between Sept. 26 and Oct. 5.

Grand Rapids-based Meijer is asking customers who have purchased the fruit between the highlighted dates to discard the product or to return it to the nearest Meijer store for a refund.

The Agriculture Department said the investigation was apart of sampling done with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"Over the last week, MDARD has been collecting samples as part our work with the FDA," said MDARD's Jennifer Holton. "During the course of that sampling, MDARD staff identified a strain of salmonella linked to cantaloupe. The department worked with Meijer and the FDA to help protect public health and get product off the shelf as a precautionary measure.”

Whole cantaloupes included in the recall may be identified with or without a Kandy Brand from Eagle Produce LLC sticker label, according to Meijer. The retailer said in the release that they may have used cantaloupe ingredients from Eagle Produce in store-made products packaged in clear plastic containers with a Meijer brand label.

As of Thursday, there have been no reports ofillness associated with the recall.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and in others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever; diarrhea, which may be bloody; nausea; vomiting; and abdominal pain, the release said.

Consumers with questions should contact Meijer at (800) 543-3704.