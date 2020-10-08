Men detonated explosive, used encrypted messages in Whitmer kidnap plot, feds say

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and federal officers on Thursday described "elaborate plans" by a group of men linked to a militia to overthrow the government and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her vacation home ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

Nessel said officials came together to thwart the "serious and credible threat" to public safety involving individuals from around the state.

"Our efforts uncovered elaborate plans to endanger the lives of law enforcement officers, government officials and the broader public," she said during a news conference.

Federal officials accused Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta of Michigan and Barry Croft of Delaware, with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer.

Andrew Birge, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan, said the men used operational security measures in their kidnapping plot, including encrypted messaging platforms and even detonated an explosive wrapped in shrapnel to test its capabilities.

"This case is one of the largest cases in recent history that the MSP has been involved in," said Michigan State Police Col. Joe Gasper on Thursday. "The nature of this case is rather unprecedented, but it does send a very vivid reminder that while we may be in a period of discourse, possibly even divisiveness and fighting across the nation, law enforcement stands united."

The news conference comes after the filing of a federal affidavit Thursday morning that describes an alleged plot to overthrow the government and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The plot involved reaching out to members of a Michigan militia, according to the affidavit and federal and state law enforcement officials.

"Several members talked about murdering 'tyrants' or 'taking' a sitting governor," an FBI agent wrote in the Thursday affidavit. "The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message."

The affidavit was filed hours after a team of FBI agents raided a Hartland Township home Wednesday and comes amid an ongoing investigation into the death of a Metro Detroit man killed during a shootout with FBI agents.

Nessel separately announced on Thursday 19 state charges against seven other individuals pursuant to the state's anti-terrorism act, "all of whom are in custody and linked to the militia group Wolverine Watchmen."

The investigation is the result of months of work that culminated Wednesday night in the execution of a series of search warrants and arrest warrants — both in-state and out-of-state — related to acts of terrorism under Michigan state law.

The suspects, now under arrest, are alleged to have called on the groups’ members to identify the home addresses of law enforcement officers in order to target them; made threats of violence to instigate a civil war leading to societal collapse; and engaged in the planning and training for an operation to attack the state Capitol building and kidnap government officials, including Whitmer, a statement from Nessel's office notes.

“There has been a disturbing increase in anti-government rhetoric and the re-emergence of groups that embrace extremist ideologies,” Nessel said. “These groups often seek to recruit new members by seizing on a moment of civil unrest and using it to advance their agenda of self-reliance and armed resistance. This is more than just political disagreement or passionate advocacy, some of these groups’ mission is simply to create chaos and inflict harm upon others.”

Search warrants were executed in more than a dozen cities around the state, including Belleville, Cadillac, Canton, Charlotte, Clarkston, Grand Rapids, Luther, Munith, Orion Township, Ovid, Portage, Shelby Township and Waterford Township.

The individuals include Paul Bellar, 21, of Milford; Shawn Fix, 38, of Belleville; Eric Molitor, 36, of Cadillac; Michael Null, 38, of Plainwell; William Null, 38, of Shelbyville; Pete Musico, 42; and Joseph Morrison, 42, who live together in Munith.

Null and Molitor were arraigned Thursday before Antrim County Magistrate Jessica Allmand. A cash bond of $250,000 was set for William and Michael Null, while Molitor’s bond was set at $250,000, 10% Their probable cause conferences are set for 1 p.m. Oct. 14, and their preliminary exams are scheduled for Oct. 21.

Musico and Morrison are expected to be arraigned at 2 p.m. in Jackson County. Fix is in custody, and his arraignment is pending in Antrim County.

In the FBI's case, officials became aware in early 2020 through social media that the group was discussing the "violent overthrow" of government, the affidavit notes.

Croft and Fox, the affidavit says, agreed to unite others in their cause to take action against state government that they believed was violating the U.S. Constitution.

On June 6, 2020, Croft, Fox and about 13 others from several states gathered for a meeting in Dublin, Ohio, near Columbus. Several talked about murdering the “tyrants” or “taking” a sitting governor.

Those present included an FBI confidential source who recorded the meetings. The source has been paid $8,600.

“The group talked about creating a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights and where they could be self-sufficient,” the FBI agent wrote.

“As part of that recruitment effort, Fox reached out to a Michigan-based militia group,” the agent added.

In one call on June 14, Fox said he needed "200 men" to storm the Capitol building in Lansing, and take hostages, including the governor, the affidavit contends.

"Fox explained they would try the Governor of Michigan for “treason,” and he said they would execute the plan before the November 2020 elections," it reads.

The FBI was already tracking the militia in March after a local police department learned members were trying to obtain addresses of local law-enforcement officers, the FBI agent wrote.

“At the time, the FBI interviewed a member of the militia group who was concerned about the group’s plans to target and kill police officers, and that person agreed to become a (confidential source),” the agent wrote.

In late June, Fox posted on Facebook a video in which he complained about the state’s judicial system and COVID-19 restrictions on gyms operating in Michigan.

“Fox referred to Governor Whitmer as ‘this tyrant b----,’ and stated, ‘I don’t know, boys, we gotta do something,” according to the court affidavit. “You guys link with me on our other location system, give me some ideas of what we can do.”

Whitmer's office did not immediately comment Thursday morning. The governor is set to address the media at 3 p.m.

In recent weeks, the state-owned Michigan governor's residence received security upgrades, including the construction of a new perimeter fence.

