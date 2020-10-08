Police seek man in sex assault at Pittsfield Twp. Walmart store

Pittsfield Township — Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a Walmart customer in the store Tuesday, officials said.

Employees of the store located on Michigan Avenue flagged down officers at about 10:40 a.m. to report a female shopper had been sexually assaulted, police said.

After interviews and a preliminary investigation, police determined a man approached the 17-year-old customer from Monroe County in the store, spoke to her briefly and then grabbed her. He then assaulted the teen.

The man fled from the location after the attack and the victim sought help from the store's staff.

Police released images of the suspect captured by the store's security cameras.

He is described as an African-American male, 20 to 30 years of age, 6 feet to 6-feet-2-inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a dark gray knit hat, a gray and green zip-up jacket, and black and gray camo pants.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect should call Pittsfield Township police at (734) 822-4958.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez