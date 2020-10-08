Whitmer blames Trump for not condemning hate groups

Lansing — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer criticized President Donald Trump for failing to condemn in strong enough terms hate groups as she addressed the recent arrests of six people accused of plotting to kidnap her.

Whitmer referenced Trump's comments at the first presidential debate on Sept. 29 when he told the Proud Boys group to "stand back and stand by." She argued it was an example of Trump's refusal to condemn white supremacists and hate groups, "like these two militia groups."

"Hate groups heard the president's words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry, a call to action," the Democratic governor said. "When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight.”

Whitmer continued that politicians who meet with fringe groups or "stoke and contribute to hate speech" are complicit with those groups.

She also warned those who threatened violence that "we will find you, we will hold you accountable and we will bring you to justice.”

"We’re Michiganders," she said. "We have grit, we have heart and we are tough as hell.”

Whitmer said she was thankful for the actions of state and federal law enforcement in investigating and arresting the suspects in the case. At least 13 individuals have been criminally charged under state and federal laws.

“As a mom with two teenage daughters and three stepsons, my husband and I are eternally grateful to everyone who put themselves in harm’s way to keep our family safe," Whitmer said.

Trump campaign official Jason Miller told Fox News that Whitmer’s comments Thursday were “shameful” and argued that Trump had condemned radical groups on both the right and left.

“How you can go from a moment of unity to attacking President Trump? I thought (it) was just completely ridiculous,” Miller said. “If we want to talk about hatred, then Gov. Whitmer, go look in the mirror — the fact that she wakes up every day with such hatred in her heart towards President Trump.”

Whitmer's remarks came hours after the arrest of the individuals by federal and state agents for an alleged plot to violently overthrow the government and kidnap Whitmer.

The court filing alleges the conspirators conducted surveillance at the governor's vacation home and discussed kidnapping her to a "secure location" in Wisconsin to stand "trial" for treason prior to the Nov. 3 election.The filing also said planning for the attempted kidnapping began as early as June — three months before the presidential debate, but weeks after Trump had sent tweets criticizing Whitmer's response to the pandemic, including an April 17 tweet that said "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!!"

In August 2019, Trump condemned bigotry and white supremacy after two weekend mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. He noted the El Paso shooter’s online manifesto was “consumed by racist hate.”

“In one voice our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy,” he said. “These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America.”

In the address, Trump told the FBI to identify the resources they would need to combat hate crimes and domestic terrorism.

According to the FBI affidavit on the investigation, "several members talked about murdering 'tyrants' or 'taking' a sitting governor.

At least two of the men, Adam Fox and Ty Garbin, were present at a June 18 rally at the state Capitol in Lansing, a federal affidavit said. The militia-focused event by the organizing group called the American Patriot Rally resulted in verbal clashes when a group of police brutality protesters, calling themselves The People of Lansing, walked to the front of the Capitol during the rally.

The federal affidavit outlining the alleged plot against Whitmer was filed hours after a team of FBI agents on Wednesday night raided a Hartland Township home.

Nessel separately announced on Thursday 19 state charges against seven other individuals who she said were linked to the militia group Wolverine Watchmen.

The seven individuals, Nessel's office said, are alleged to have called on group members to identify the home addresses of law enforcement in order to target them, made threats of violence to instigate a civil war and engaged in planning and training to attack the state Capitol and kidnap government official, including Whitmer.

The six individuals who were arrested by federal investigators include Fox, Garbin, Barry Croft, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta.

The seven individuals who were arrested and charged by Nessel's office include Paul Bellar, Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor, Michael Null, William Null and Pete Musico.

Staff Writers Rob Snell and Geoge Hunter contributed.