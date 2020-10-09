Animals removed from Muskegon facility where 'wolf dog' attacked child, officials say

The Detroit News

Conservation officers on Friday removed foxes and other animals from a Muskegon rehabilitation facility that authorities believe is involved illegally breeding and housing animals without a license.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources served a search warrant at the Howling Timbers animal sanctuary after conservation Officer Anna Cullen received a tip that "a young child lost an arm after being attacked by a dog" at the site in July, representatives said in a statement.

A bite report filed through Kent County Animal Control confirmed a 2-year-old child stuck an arm into a cage on July 23 and a dog latched onto it, according to the release.

The child's grandmother owns Howling Timbers and is under investigation for operating the facility without required permits, the DNR said.

According to its website, Howling Timbers is a nonprofit sanctuary on 34 acres dedicated "to wolves, wolf dogs, and exotic animals that have been neglected, abused, abandoned or relinquished by their previous owner."

In 2010, the DNR revoked the owner's wildlife rehabilitation permit following criminal violations including failing to submit permit records, notify authorities about an escaped bear or properly care for animals.

The owner has applied for licenses "but doesn’t follow through with the inspection process — she’s failed to complete all of her applications,” Cullen said.

During Friday’s search, officers removed six red foxes, three coyotes, four eastern box turtles and two fawns, state officials reported.

Other non-native wildlife remain on-site, including 47 illegal wolf dogs. The crossbreeds are illegal in Michigan without proper permits, state authorities said.

“The DNR is currently investigating the unlicensed facility,” said Steven Burton, assistant chief of the department's Law Enforcement Division. “We want to make sure that anyone who comes into contact with these animals at this facility is safe, and that all of the animals at the facility are being cared for properly.”

Cullen added: "We are doing everything we can to ensure the safety of anyone who may encounter any animal at Howling Timbers, including the health and safety of all the animals at the facility.”

The Howling Timbers owner did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday night.

To operate legally, the facility would need to meet all safety and care provisions before permits are issued from at least one agency such as the DNR, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Muskegon County or the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development.