Driver charged in Northville Twp. hit-and-run death of skateboarder

A man has been charged in connection with a Northville Township hit-and-run that left a skateboarder dead, police announced Friday.

Gustavo Godinez Jr. was arraigned in Plymouth's 35th District Court for failure to stop at the scene of an at-fault accident resulting in serious impairment or death, a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison, officials said in a statement.

A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf. Bond was set at $250,000. Judge Michael Gerou also ordered GPS tether monitoring if he's released and required him not to drive, according to the release.

Godinez’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 23.

The 19-year-old Westland resident was arrested "through the course of an extensive investigation," police said. "The active involvement of the community, the Michigan State Police and Crime Stoppers of Michigan brought this investigation to a close."

The arrest came shortly after Crime Stoppers announced a $15,000 reward for tips in the case.

Dominic Duhn was struck while skateboarding with friends at about 11:37 p.m. Sept. 3 on Sheldon Road near Six Mile, police said.

The 20-year-old, who worked at Masonpro in the township and attended Michigan State University, died at the scene.

A memorial scholarship fund has raised more than $69,000 through GoFundMe.