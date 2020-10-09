Michigan adds nearly 1,100 more coronavirus cases, 7 deaths

Michigan reported 1,095 new cases and seven more deaths of COVID-19 on Friday.

It was the third consecutive day of the state reporting more than 1,000 cases. Known cases now sit at 133,134 in Michigan since the virus was first detected here in March. The death tally stands at 6,876, according to tracking by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

When probable cases are included, Michigan's total rises to 147,816 cases and 7,200 deaths, according to state data.

Movie theaters, bowling alleys and other entertainment venues were opening their doors again Friday in accordance with an order issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer after having been shut down in March.

The state health department on Monday issued an order to keep in place mask requirements, limitations on social gatherings and restrictions on restaurants and bars following an Oct. 2 court ruling that struck down Whitmer's previous public health orders to combat COVID-19.

Agency Director Robert Gordon on Tuesday handed down two more emergency orders, including one that requires K-12 schools to notify the public of probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 within 24 hours.

New rules Friday that cap capacity limits at 50% at restaurants, museums, retail stores and libraries, and require workers to wear masks if they cannot maintain six feet of distance. The epidemic order allows for gatherings at professional sports facilities, entertainment venues, cinemas and theaters so long as patrons not of the same household can maintain six feet of distance.