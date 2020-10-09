Michigan health department issues capacity limit, contact tracing rules

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued new rules Friday that cap capacity limits at 50% at restaurants, museums, retail stores and libraries, and require workers to wear masks if they cannot maintain six feet of distance.

The epidemic order allows for gatherings at professional sports facilities, entertainment venues, cinemas and theaters so long as patrons not of the same household can maintain six feet of distance.

Those entertainment venues as well as barber shop, salons, fitness centers, bowling alleys and skating rinks must keep accurate records of guests, their phone numbers and the time they visited to aid in contact tracing.

In-home services such as cleaners, painters or maintenance workers must keep accurate appointment records in order to aid in contact tracing.

The orders lift any closures on bars, but bars and restaurants may only serve alcohol if parties are seated at tables that are six feet apart.

All of the orders have exceptions for Northern Michigan's Region 6, where rules are looser because of a lower case incidence.

The orders largely recreate those issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that were rendered moot when the Michigan Supreme Court last week ruled 4-3 that a law underpinning her executive orders was unconstitutional.

Whitmer since has shifted her COVID-19 prevention efforts to the authority of the state health department, which issues orders under a separate law. But critics have argued that it is an end around working with the Republican-controlled Legislature to form new COVID-19 policies in the wake of the high court's ruling.

“Our goal is to maintain policies that have made a drastic difference in the fight against COVID-19,” Department Director Robert Gordon said. “Cases are rising, and the science is clear. Masks reduce the spread of COVID-19. Social distancing reduces the spread of COVID-19. Public action is critical to saving Michiganders’ lives.”

The epidemic order issued Friday caps gatherings at exercise facilities, including recreation facilities, at 25% of occupancy. Workout stations must be six feet apart.

Gatherings at the Detroit casinos can't exceed 15% capacity.

The order includes more explicit guidance on masks, noting they must be worn in a gathering of two people or more in offices, stores, schools or events. It prevents businesses from admitting people without masks unless they have a medical reason for not wearing one.

The order stops employees in COVID-19 quarantine or isolation from going to work and stops employers from requiring their workers to do so.

