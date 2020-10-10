Michigan health officials report 1,522 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Michigan health department officials reported additional 1,522 new COVID-19 cases Saturday bringing the total number of confirmed cases of the highly-infectious virus to 134,656.

Health officials also reported 15 additional deaths, which resulted from a review of some previously reviewed cases, increasing the total number of deaths in the state to 6,891.

This week has seen the most new coronavirus confirmations in the state since April.

"We do have a chance to stop the spread of this disease," said Michigan's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun who has expressed that she is "very concerned" over the increase.

"What is really concerning is our hospitalizations and our deaths are also going up," Khaldun said.

In total,104,270 Michigan residents have recovered from COVID-19 in the seven months since it was first detected here, according to the state.

The counties with the largest growth in cases were located in the rural Upper Peninsula, but Metro Detroit still has the most overall cases including Wayne County with 36,870, Oakland County with 21,878 and Macomb County with 15,911 since COVID-19 was detected in mid-March.

As of Saturday, the state was reporting 324 probable deaths and 14,682 probable cases; In total, that would mean a cumulative total of 7,200 deaths and 147,816 cases.