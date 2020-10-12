13 COVID-19 cases linked to 2 Ann Arbor restaurants

Washtenaw County health officials are alerting the public about possible COVID-19 exposure at two Ann Arbor restaurants after 13 cases were linked to the spots this month.

Those who visited the Brown Jug at 1204 S. University Ave. on Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 6 or Chapala Mexican Restaurant at 211 N. Main on Oct. 1 should "monitor themselves for symptoms, stay away from others as much as possible for 14 days after last visiting either establishment, and seek COVID-19 testing," the county health department said in a statement Monday.

“In most situations, we can contact individuals exposed to COVID-19 directly,” said Jimena Loveluck, health officer for Washtenaw County. “Unfortunately, with the number of positive cases that report visiting each of these establishments at crowded times, there is a possibility of widespread, public exposure.”

Through Monday, Washtenaw County has reported 3,654 confirmed cases of COVID-19, health officials said. In the two weeks ending Oct. 7, 80% of cases were reported in residents 18-22 years old.

To prevent the virus spread, the Washtenaw County Health Department has issued emergency orders calling for smaller social gatherings in campus areas and reinforcing prevention measures.

Ann Arbor is home to the University of Michigan, which state health officials list among the schools experiencing coronavirus outbreaks.

Michigan has recorded 26 new COVID-19 outbreaks in schools and universities within the last week, affecting at least 124 people, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Services.